شہدائے اے پی ایس کی قربانیوں سے ہی ملک میں امن قائم ہوا، آرمی چیف

“Remembering martyrs of APS Peshawar. The great sacrifice of our innocent beloved children & their brave families remains unforgettable. It symbolises our undeterred resolve in love of our motherland. Your sacrifice has not gone in vain, we owe this improving peace to you” COAS. pic.twitter.com/scA8AhU95A

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2017