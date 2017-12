فلم ’ ٹائیگر زندہ ہے‘ نے ریکارڈ بک الٹ پلٹ کردی

#TigerZindaHai #TZH is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark… The HIGHEST by any actor…

Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]

Two films in ₹ 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]

India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017