پنسلوانیا میں فائرنگ سے 4 افراد ہلاک، 2 زخمی

#Fayette County shooting update: Shooter 28 y.o. Timothy O'Brien Smith allegedly arrived at the scene earlier in a Toyota Tacoma & parked on side of the car wash. Police say Smith wore a body armor carrier and had several magazines of ammo as he carried out shooting. @WPXI WPXI pic.twitter.com/BVLL1HkcO1

— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 28, 2018