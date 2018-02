شام میں ہونے والے قتل عام پر پاکستانی فنکار بھی تڑپ اٹھے

What a terrible terrible world this Flower has been sent to.. #Syria I urge you all to say a prayer for those who’re suffering & those who have passed away.. it’s the least we can do! My heart is in pieces.. #Ghouta #SaveSyrianChildren pic.twitter.com/MHNsY7r0RB

— MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 26, 2018