چینی کرکٹرز پی ایس ایل دیکھنے دبئی پہنچ گئے

Chinese cricketers Jian Li and Yufie Zhang have reached Dubai as special guests of Peshawar Zalmi chairman Mr. @JAfridi10. Both players will train with Peshawar Zalmi squad. #YellowStorm #HumZalmi #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/lQkXXCxj9G

— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 1, 2018