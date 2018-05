سونم کپورشادی کے بندھن میں بندھ گئیں

#Repost @viralbhayani (@get_repost) ・・・ Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja today got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The wedding was an intimate and private affair with close family and friends.#sonamkapoor #anandahuja

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor 👑 (@sonam.ki.shaadi) on May 8, 2018 at 1:52am PDT