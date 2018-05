سری دیوی کو کانز فیسٹیول میں فلم آئیکون کے ایوارڈ سے نوازدیاگیا

It was honour to receive Award on behalf of legend @SrideviBKapoor at @Festival_Cannes yesterday for her outstanding contribution in indian cinema n shared my experience with impeccable inimitable actor to western audience hosted by Titan Reginald F. Lewis film honours 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5QZsTYtVkG

— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 17, 2018