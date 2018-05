شاہد آفریدی ورلڈالیون کی جانب سے میچ کھیلنے کیلیے پرعزم

I will be playing @ICC World XI vs @westindies as I feel strongly to support this as a cricketer & Muslim. I am following the rehab plan my Doctor gave 💯%. My Allah recommends to help people in need with all the power I have. C u @HomeOfCricket on 31st and let’s keep #HopeNotOut

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 18, 2018