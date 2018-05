اداکارہ ارمینا خان کا اردن جاکر مظلوم شامی مہاجرین کی مدد کا فیصلہ

A little kid surrendering to the camera (this broke my heart). I have been following this conflict for years and I finally have had enough. It is time to do something, it is time to do what is in my hands. So my dear ladies and gentleman, I have decided to go out there myself to hand deliver donations, zakat to the war torn refugees and children of #Syria. This is the HOLY month of #Ramadan so start it off with a good deed. Please donate generously as everything will be HAND DELIVERED by myself and the team. The link is in the bio, I hope that you will do your bit in giving these poor children some hope in their lives. Thank you so much, please spread this as much as possible. #ArmeenaKhan @humanrelieffoundation @sairahzafar @hrfnorthwest @shareennawaz @nayna_ray #War #Conflict #Justgive #Fundraising ❤️ ****Please SPREAD the word****** LINK IN BIO***++

