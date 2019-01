روسی صدر کے نمائندہ خصوصی کی وزیر خارجہ سے ملاقات

Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, Special Representative of the Russian President on #Afghanistan called on FM Qureshi at MoFA today.

The #Russian Special Representative appreciated Pakistan's role and efforts for Afghan peace and Reconcillation. @MID_RF @KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/O6rICoKqMs

— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) January 29, 2019