فہد مصطفیٰ اورمہوش حیات کی ایک دوسرے پر لفظی گولہ باری

It is really sad that some people are passing judgements on Enaaya without having watching the complete season. There is so much more to the show than those two dialogues which are not only a realistic portrayal of todays’s youth culture but appropriate to the context of the scene. Let’s grow up and accept that a few words are not going to corrupt the nation ! Thankyou,next. #MehwishHayat #Enaaya #Eros #Wajahatrauf #AzzferRehman #AsadSiddiqui #FaryalMehmood #RababHashim #Gulerana #Waqar