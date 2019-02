سونم کپور کا ہم جنس پرستی پر مبنی کردار منظرعام پر آگیا

#OneWordReview…#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga: BRAVE!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Good to see unconventional themes being given dignity by mainstream actors… Will surely trigger debates about love and life… Anil, Juhi, Rajkummar, Sonam, Abhishek Duhan are top notch. #ELKDTAL

