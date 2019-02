ملک دشمن عناصرکی سازشیں ناکام بنانے کے لئے کوشاں ہیں، آرمی چیف

CCC at GHQ. Geo-strategic envmt, Internal Security situation and preparedness along LOC/ WB & Eastern Border reviewed to thwart any misadventure from across. Forum also expressed solidarity with resilient Kashmiri brethren on the eve of Kashmir Day. (1 of 2). pic.twitter.com/8fWYv3OyeI

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 4, 2019