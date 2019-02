ارجنٹائن کے لاپتا فٹبالر ایمیلیانو سالا کی لاش زیر آب طیارے کے ملبے سے برآمد

Rest in Peace Emiliano. I was glad to provide some small comfort to Romina, Mercedes and the whole Sala family during the past two weeks but my heart goes out to the family and friends of David Ibbotson whose loss is the same. "Emiliano Sala" pic.twitter.com/FNLdYjE7M1

— David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 8, 2019