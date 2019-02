مظالم کا سامنا کرنے والے کشمیریوں کودیکھ  کربھی بھارتی مسلمانوں کا ضمیرنہیں جاگتا، خواجہ آصف

The most privileged of Indian Muslims protecting status & being apologetic about their identities,their conscience unmoved by atrocities endured daily by Kashmiris. Thousands blinded, martyred, and orphaned…to them this is not grim,or outrageous. https://t.co/qJ6EOeubNI

— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 15, 2019