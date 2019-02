ملتان سلطانز نے اسلام آباد یونائیٹڈ کو 5 وکٹوں سے زیر کردیا

OUT! You just cannot keep Shahid Afridi out of the game. He bowls Phil Salt (4) and Islamabad United are 72/5 in the 11th over

Scorecard and ball-by-ball details 👉 https://t.co/Wl3M9NYWai #PSL2019 #IUvMS #KhelDeewanoKa #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/83mxo254OA

— Cricingif (@_cricingif) February 16, 2019