افغانستان میں قیام امن کی کوششوں میں ترکی بھی اپنا کردار ادا کرنے کو تیار

In Ankara, I thanked Deputy Foreign Minister Onal and Amb @ikalin1 for Turkey's long-standing commitment to @NATO’s @ResoluteSupport mission. Turkey has a deep, rich relationship with #Afghanistan. Turkey is considering what it can do to facilitate the current peace process. pic.twitter.com/ykllSa1sbm

— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) February 21, 2019