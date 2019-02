کسی بھی مہم جوئی کا اسی انداز میں جواب دیا جائے گا، آرمی چیف

COAS visited Line of Control. Reviewed state of preparedness. Lauded high moral of troops.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country but we will not be intimidated or coerced. Any aggression or misadventure shall be paid back in same coin”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/RUpdCzxWeI

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 22, 2019