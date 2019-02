مادر وطن کی حفاظت سے زیادہ کوئی چیز مقدس نہیں، آرمی چیف

COAS visited troops along working boundary near Sialkot. Appreciated state of high morale and readiness.

“There isn’t anything more sacred than defending the motherland. I take pride in leading an Army which is ever ready to perform this duty”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/Y7RKeJeIVj

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 24, 2019