اسرائیلی فوج کی جارحیت میں 4 فلسطینی شہید، 51 زخمی

– All what this guy has done is throwing stones

– He threw the stones he has from his own side of the fence

– He ran back again

– He was shot from behind (wasn't causing any threat)

– They shot the medic who tried to help him

– They shot teargas at them all#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/YXfQ2iRciH

— Mohammed Kareem 🇵🇸 (@vic2pal) May 2, 2019