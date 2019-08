عدنان صدیقی کی رمضان المبارک کے موقع پرلوگوں سے خصوصی درخواست

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, Assalamu Alaikum. Before I begin, let me clarify I’m not trying to preach anything but just sharing something I want to. I would like to make a request to everyone to not waste food. Sometimes, because we fast, we end up cooking a lot of food that ultimately goes to waste. It would give us more ‘sawaab’ if we feed the same food to the needy. Also, I’ve noticed we often lose temper while fasting, whereas fasting teaches us to be patient and have self control. We fast for Allah, then why do we do rash driving, or lose temper at people while fasting. It’s not a burden, it’s a blessed month to workship and spread love. I wish, Ramadan Kareem Mubarak to you and yours. I pray and hope we all have a month filled with moments of reflection and introspection. May Allah bless us with his choicest of blessings and accept our duas. Aameen.🙏 . . . #ramadan #holymonth #blessings #adnansiddiqui #karachi #pakistan #fasting #roza #tuesday #ramadankareem #mubarak #pray #forgive #love #eat #begenerous