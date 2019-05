روپے کی قدر میں کمی کیلیے کچھ لوگوں کو برآمد کیا گیا، مریم نواز

As if Pak Rupee freefall was not ironic enough,people put in place to control it are those who’ve been imported recently to devalue the currency&decrease our GDP growth. The impact of today’s devaluation- only the foreign debt has gone up by 666 billion Rs. #BringBackNawazSharif

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 16, 2019