اداکارشمعون عباسی بھی اپنی فلم کے ساتھ کانزفیسٹیول کا حصہ بنیں گے

THE WAIT IS OVER !! Shaam Films and Blunt Digital In association with ABA Associates Presents- #DURJ (the casket) #DURJ Releases Globally on the "11th of October 2019". US, UK, Canada, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar. We thank everyone for all the love and take this opportunity to share with you the Official Global Poster of #DURJ. See you at the cinemas. Directed by Shamoon Abbasi Produced by Sherry Shah Executive Producer: Dodi Khan Cast: Shamoon Abbasi, Sherry Shah, Maira Khan, Nouman Javaid, Dodi Khan Distributors: Zashko Films (US, UK, Canada) Release ABA Associates (UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar) Release #DURJ in Cinemas - 11th October 2019 -- More Information: DURJ | fb.com/durjthemovie Shaam films | fb.com/shaamfilms Blunt Digital | fb.com/bluntdigital ABA Associates | fb.com/abaassociates [email protected] | shaamfilms.net