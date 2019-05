روزہ صبر کا نام ہے اورہمیں کوئی حق نہیں کہ اپنا غصہ کسی اور پر نکالیں، کبریٰ خان

View this post on Instagram

A polite reminder. Hum roza rakh ke kisi doosri Insaan pe ehsaan nahi karte. Hum Roza apne Aur apne Khuda ke liye rakhte hain. Humhe koi haq nai hai ke apni bhook ki waja se cranky hokey apna ghusa fazool Main kisi Aur pe nikalain. Ramadan main Allah (SWT) ko aapki bhook nai chahiye. Ramadan is about Sabr. Patience. Appreciation. If you’re going to fast in the name of your lord and act like you’re righteous and belittle or throw shades on others. Maybe you should reconsider why you’re fasting. At the end, we’re all human. We all have flaws. Least we can do is try.. to be a better version of ourselves. Be kind people. Be patient. Have sabr with people around you, have sabr and be kind to your parents, your friends, your co workers, your neighbours. ❤️