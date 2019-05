شرمین عبید چنائے نے اپنی اینی میٹڈ فلم ’’چھینا ہوا بچپن‘‘ ریلیزکردی

View this post on Instagram

'Shattering the Silence' is an initiative of SOC Films to raise awareness about social issues which children in the country face today. Using the medium of film, we wanted to get audiences to critically engage with real-life stories of child abuse and to understand the laws which safeguard them as well the resources they can access, if they or anyone children they know of are forced into situations of marriage, labour, trafficking or physical abuse. "Cheena Hua Bachpan" is the first installment in this 4 part series and explores trafficking through the widely occurring but largely overlooked issue of children working as domestic labourers. The story is told through the character of a young girl trafficked into working at an influential family's home, where she was deprived of basic human rights such as education. The film explores how and why this situation came to be legally defined as trafficking, as well recounting the emotional, mental and physical effects of working long hours as a domestic labourer, and the resources and laws which ultimately protected and safeguarded her well being. #SOCFilms #ShatteringtheSilence The first film can also be viewed here: https://youtu.be/NPGb_LytYEM