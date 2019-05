اداکارہ مایا علی مداحوں کی محبت دیکھ کر جذباتی ہوگئیں

View this post on Instagram

I still remember my first day on Tv when I had no support, Maya Ali was just a name but I was ambitious, I had so many dreams so many thoughts, and I knew I had to make my dreams come true... I had no idea whatsoever about any fans, not even about social media... Then one day I went to the market and two girls came to me and asked, are you Cinderella and I said no I am Maya, after sometime I realised that they were talking about my drama serial, I felt so good and shy at the same time, as time passed and I focused on my acting career, people began to love my work and also criticise it too but I was open to all the feedback and alhamdulillah today when I saw this post which one of my fans tagged me in I got goosebumps, my whole acting journey started to play in front of my eyes.... I can’t be more thankful to ALLAH for all the love people shower me with, thank you for making it happen, thank you for being with me in my bad and good times... sometimes i get down and feel low but all your love gives me a new hope🙏🏻.... Thank you all for your support and I have no words to decide what I should call this but yeah love you my “Squad”... P.s. thank you for the 2.1m Insta family! 😘😘