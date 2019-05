ماہرہ خان کینسر میں مبتلا بچی کی خواہش پر اسپتال پہنچ گئیں

Nida is a strong strong girl. She said she only gets weak when she sees her mother cry for her… Anyone reading this pray for Nida and her family. May all her wishes come true.. May she be blessed with health and happiness Ameen. https://t.co/PqFwmUiP8Q pic.twitter.com/jwwu3zxKDY

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 28, 2019