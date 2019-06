معصوم احمد شاہ، بے رحم میڈیا مالکان کے نرغے میں

View this post on Instagram

It's not all fun and games all the time. This is major issue that needs to be addressed. This child is a new sensation on media and internet, but unfortunately it's for all the wrong reasons. Female celebrities coming in and kissing him and as a reaction he blushes is not going to the right path. There are a lot of wrong things going on in here first of all gender distrimination, if it was it a young boy but an underage girl the reaction would have been totally different. A while gang of men bashes would have gathered to condem this act. Secondly the impact on the boy himself is a major issue, he is been giving all the fame and limelight and not being direct to the right things that he needs to do. His parents are equally responsible for letting this all happen to such an underage child. What will be the future of a child who has become a symbol of mockery for any child. Please avid spoiling children with all of this. It's doing no good to them or the society. #childabuse #childmilestation #AhmedShah #arydigital #tiktokabuse #harassment