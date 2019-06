دفاعی بجٹ میں سالانہ اضافہ نہ لینے کا فیصلہ قوم پر احسان نہیں، آرمی چیف

“Foregoing routine inc in annual def budget is not a favour to the nation as we are one, through thick & thin. There shall be no impact on our response potential to any threat & quality of life of sldrs. No pay raise decision is also only for the offrs & not for the sldrs”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/ZzBA4O5NTU

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 5, 2019