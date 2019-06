باکسر عامر خان کی وزیر اعظم کو بھارت کے خلاف میچ دیکھنے کی دعوت

Prime minister of pakistan @ImranKhanPTI as agreed to attend Saudi Arabia, Jeddah season boxing fight. @amirkingkhan vs India’s Neeraj Goyat, July 12th #PakvInd #boxing #Pakistan #India #SaudiArabia @wbcmoro @WBCBoxing pic.twitter.com/WV6vKbPAMB

— amirkhanpromotions (@amirkhanpromo) June 6, 2019