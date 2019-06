نوازشریف کو ایمرجنسی ادویات دینے سے فالج کا خدشہ ہے، مریم نواز

MNS’s personal physicians are of the view that emergency medicines prescribed by PIC drs can cause sudden drop in BP & stroke as he is already on max dose. Adding sublinguals must not be done without 24/7 monitoring which is not possible in jail. ECG & fresh labs must be done. https://t.co/eZfm1Mklbd

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 8, 2019