ورلڈ کپ ٹاکرا؛ ترجمان پاک فوج کا بھارتی صحافی کو کرارا جواب

Dear @AdityaRajKaul Our faith is RAB SAB KA. Everyone has a right to pray to his God (our Allah). You have a right but don’t deny it to others.

As regard today’s match, it’s a game. Team playing better on ground will win. We may win, we may lose. Our prayers with our team. https://t.co/hQc1Kiuj8c

— Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) June 15, 2019