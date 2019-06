ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر کا بھارتی وزیرداخلہ کو کرارا جواب

Dear @AmitShah yes ur team won a match. Well played.

Two things with different denominators can’t be compared. So are strikes & match. If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes & response to IAF violation on 27 Feb19 downing two Indian jets.

Stay Surprised. https://t.co/cY089VmYIe

— Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) June 17, 2019