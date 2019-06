مہوش حیات کے آئٹم سانگ پر تنقید، اسامہ خالد نے اداکارہ کی حمایت کردی

Oops I did it again!

After 5 years another cameo that I am very proud of. R u ready for Gangster Guriya?A woman in control of herself & knows wat she wants! ”You can't play me boy..nahi hoon mai khilona”👊🏻

Thank you @aClockworkObi,Saqib Malik,Taha,Akif ILyas,Anila,Mo Azmi n team pic.twitter.com/7QQ0gX4URf

