سنجے دت والدین کی مخالفت کرنے پراب پچھتاوے کا شکارہونے لگے

Having been a victim of drug abuse myself, I feel responsible to do my bit in spreading awareness about this menace. It was a moving experience to initiate the #DrugFreeIndia campaign earlier this year with guruji @SriSri. Today on #WorldDrugDay, let us continue our mission 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hs2g9w9EAA

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 26, 2019