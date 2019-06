حکومتی مشکل اقدامات کی کامیابی کیلئے سب کو ذمہ داریاں ادا کرنی چاہئیں، آرمی چیف

Seminar on Economy. “There cannot be any sovereignty in the absence of economic sovereignty. We are going through difficult economic situation. We all need to fulfill our responsibilities so that difficult initiatives taken by govt succeed. It’s time to be a nation”, COAS.(2of2). pic.twitter.com/1I7PmqlWQF

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 28, 2019