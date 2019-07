ماہرہ خان دیارغیر میں گزرا ماضی یاد کرکے جذباتی ہوگئیں

View this post on Instagram

‪It’s a strange feeling going to the places where your life existed at one point in time. The bus stand you sat and waited at, the streets you walked, the place which was your first job, the shops you stared at and wondered if your pay cheque could afford you that dress or the sky you looked up at and wished upon.. My LA, you will always be my city of dreams.. I love you 💘 P.S look at the sky in all its glory, kissing me goodbye’ #nofilter📷