کراچی اسٹیک ہولڈرز کانفرنس، پانی کے مسئلے کے حل کیلئے کمیٹی قائم

Good initiative of CM #Sindh @MuradAliShahPPP to meet with city’s stakeholders to discuss scarcity of water for #Karachi and how to strategise. Let’s hope some good will be the product. #Devolution and more power to #LocalGovernment via #Art140A should be the starting point. pic.twitter.com/KWJhy4y089

— Raza Haroon (@mrazaharoon) July 5, 2019