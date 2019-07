لا پتہ ہونے والے ہر شخص کو ریاست سے منسوب نہیں کیا جاسکتا، ترجمان پاک فوج

Not every person missing is attributable to state. Many are there as part of TTP in Afg/ elsewhere or got killed fighting as part of TTP. Those with state are under legal process. She pledged that affected families shall not allow any anti state force to exploit them.(2of2). pic.twitter.com/DugYN1o1CC

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 5, 2019