عمران عباس کی شیر کے ساتھ ویڈیو پر مداحوں کے دلچسپ تبصرے

Loved you Simba!!!!! This lion was rescued and saved when he was a 3 months old cub. He is not caged or malnutritioned . He is kept in a natural habitat at a farm house and was taken to this house only for a day. He loves human beings and can not be sent back to jungle since he feels more comfortable with the owner and cant survive without him. Thank you @AzlanShahOfficial for this gesture ❤❤❤ #lion #simba #animallovers #animallove #animallover #wild #truelove