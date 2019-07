آصف علی کا انضمام الحق کے بارے میں نیا انکشاف

When @Inzamam08 bhai found out that my daughter was suffering with stage 4 cancer, he personally went down to PCB office, spoke about the funds for treatment & got it sorted. Legend beyond words. A true role model both in and out on the field #ThankYouInzamam #Legend #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/AIaSLlA8X3

— Asif Ali (@AasifAli2018) July 17, 2019