قوم ملک کو ہرسال اوپر جاتا دیکھے گی، وزیراعظم عمران خان

Wake up,get up wherever you are and watch history in the making. Pakistan’s beloved PM @ImranKhanPTI addressing a huge gathering in the heart of US right before meeting POTUS. See the world acknowledge the strength of Pakistan! Watch live https://t.co/7km0pZG3d2

#PMIKJalsaInUSA pic.twitter.com/JZdzU6XBg1

— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 21, 2019