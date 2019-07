اپوزیشن کا یوم سیاہ، ملک بھر میں مشترکہ جلسوں کی تیاریاں مکمل

Visiting PYO camps. #25July the day when our votes were stolen By Khalai Makhlooq & this GareebMitao Govt was #Selected & imposed on us. Now they have made our Country IMF’s Slave!Tomo Joint Opposition Jalsa against economic murder of the poor. #BlackDay @BBhuttoZardari @AseefaBZ pic.twitter.com/hgFRG2mloG

— Syeda Aqraba Fatima (@AqrabaFatima) July 24, 2019