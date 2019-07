پاک فوج کی قربانیاں خطے میں امن کے لیے ہیں، ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر

Shahadat of 6 sldrs on Pak-Afg Bdr & 4 in Bln is the sacrifice Pakistan making for peace in the region. While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Bln. Their efforts shall IA fail.

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 27, 2019