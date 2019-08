کشمیر معاملہ؛ پاکستانی فنکاروں نے انوپم کھیر کو آڑے ہاتھوں لے لیا

Heinrich Himmler used this expression just before the Nazis murdered millions of Jews in the world war. My hands are shaking as I write this. I fear that we are entering yet another DARK period. History will not look kindly upon those who called for mass genocide 👇🏼 https://t.co/T7QlrGQ8da

— Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 5, 2019