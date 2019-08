ملیحہ لودھی کی مسئلہ کشمیر پر سیکرٹری جنرل اقوام متحدہ کی چیف آف اسٹاف سے ملاقات

As the UN Sec Gen is away, I met Maria Louisa Ribeiro Viotti, his chief of staff today, and asked for the UN chief to play his due role in the crisis sparked by India’s unlawful action in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and call on India to comply with UN Security Council resolutions pic.twitter.com/xIBQEsu9TK

— Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) August 8, 2019