ملیحہ لودھی کی کشمیر کے معاملے پر اقوام متحدہ کی انڈر سیکرٹری جنرل سے ملاقات

Met Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under Sec Gen for Political Affairs.Urged UN to ensure crisis triggered by India’s unlawful annexation ofJammu & Kashmir is addressed in accordance with SC resolutions. Statement issued later on behalf of SG acknowledged importance of these resolutions pic.twitter.com/y3KgUmF1V5

— Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) August 9, 2019