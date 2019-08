ناروے میں مہوش حیات کو عالمی اعزاز سے نوازا گیا

View this post on Instagram

I was honoured to address distinguished guests including The Right Honourable Prime Minister of Norway, Madam Erna Solberg at a Peace event in Oslo where I was recognised with an award for Pride of Performance. I was able use the prestigious forum to talk about the the role of cinema in promoting peace. Unfortunately the way we are being represented is creating divides... Bollywood could have used cinema to promote mutual understanding instead of vilifying us as they do. They need to decide which is more important - nationalistic fervour or a peaceful future. #MehwishHayat #Oslo #HomeofNobelPeacePrize #PeaceDialogue