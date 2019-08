آئی ایس آئی ایجنٹ قرار دینے پر حمزہ عباسی کا بھارتی چینل کو کرارا جواب

So tht over actor & war mongerer for ratings guy Arnab/his channel declared me an undercover ISI agent! Let me clarify, i am not an "undercover" ISI agent, i am very openly/proudly an ISI agent, just like more than 200 million Pakistanis are proud ISI agents! #15thAugustBlackDay pic.twitter.com/P6O4Qyk5ff

— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 15, 2019