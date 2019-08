مہوش حیات سندھ میں خستہ حال اسکولوں کی بحالی کیلئے پُرعزم

So one of the reasons I am in the UK is to announce that I am joining global charity Penny Appeal as an Ambassador. I will be raising funds to re build 5 schools in sukkur , Sindh . Please Join me in this quest. Here I am talking abt it on @BBCWorld with @BBCNuala .. Part 2/2 pic.twitter.com/0VQXy0BsKl

— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 17, 2019